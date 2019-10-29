Red Jaguar sports car stolen during Hertfordshire burglary

A red sports car was stolen during a burglary in Little Gaddesden earlier this month.

Thieves broke into the home in The Grovells, between 7.20am and 7.30pm on Monday, October 7.

The victim returned home to find that their property had been broken into via the rear patio door, which was damaged.

After an untidy search multiple items were stolen, including a Sonor Soundbar, a watch, jewellery, and three sets of car keys. A red Jaguar F Pace was stolen from the driveway.

Investigator Lisa Brown said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and thinks that they may have seen the incident take place, or has any information that they believe could assist our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Brown directly via email at lisa.brown@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/90973/19. If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org