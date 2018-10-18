Re-appeal for wanted man with links to Dacorum

Officers are continuing to appeal for the public’s help in tracing a man who is wanted.

Jordan Levien, aged 26, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with offences of criminal damage and threats to kill.

He has links to Hertsmere, St Albans, North Herts, Dacorum and Luton.

Anyone who has seen Jordan or has information on where he might be should contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/25581/18.

You can also report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.