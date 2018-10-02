Re-appeal for wanted man with links to Dacorum

Police are continuing to appeal for the public’s help in tracing a wanted man.

Jordan Levien, aged 26, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with offences of criminal damage and threats to kill.

He has links to Hertsmere, St Albans, North Herts, Dacorum and Luton.

Hertsmere Chief Inspector Steve O’Keeffe said: “We are continuing our efforts to locate Mr Levien and I would encourage anyone who has seen him, had contact with him or knows where he is to please get in touch with us, quoting reference 41/25581/18. Thank you.”

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.