Re-appeal following sexual assault in Hemel Hempstead

Officers investigating a sexual assault in Hemel Hempstead are re-appealing for information and are releasing footage of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

The assault occurred in an alleyway between Wolsey Road and Maynard Road at 2pm on Saturday, December 15.

Do you recognise this man?

The victim, a woman aged in her 50s, was walking in the direction of the hospital when she was approached by the offender, who attempted to engage her in conversation.

She carried on walking but the offender then touched the victim inappropriately.

The victim went into the hospital and the offender followed, but left when she began speaking to someone.

Detective Constable Katherine Stevens, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “We are keen to identify the person pictured as we believe he was in the area at the time of the offence and may have information that can help our enquiries.

“If you recognise him, or have any other information that could assist our investigation, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

View the footage here

Anyone with information is asked to email DC Stevens at katherine.stevens@herts.pnn.police.uk, call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/56519/18, or report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. For more than 30 years, Crimestoppers has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.