Detectives have warned people to be wary of bogus road and electrical works that could be linked to drug gangs after a cannabis factory was uncovered in Bedford.

On Monday (February 27) Bedfordshire Police raised a Barkers Lane property, and 235 cannabis plants with a street value of up to £175,000 were seized.

Detective Inspector Ian Holden said: “These are ruthless criminal networks behind these cannabis operations – which pose all manner of danger to our communities.”

Pictured: Some of the plants found this week

The factory had a sophisticated growth set-up, and police say the electricity supply to the property had been tampered with, with the pathway having been dug up in order to connect the mains electricity directly into the property via an extension cable.

DI Holden added: “I have no doubt that the work to set this up would have caused power cuts to neighbouring properties, while even more properties had to have their power shut off for the repair work.

“This is immensely disruptive and frustrating, without even considering the wider safety implications in terms of things like fire risk.

DI Holden told people to contact police if they see someone digging up a road, tampering with mains electricity and they have their suspicions.

UK Power Networks use clearly signed vans and will have a permit number displayed barriers for people to query any ongoing work.

Their engineers also have ID badges which have their name, ID number and photograph.

