Police shut down property in Tring linked to suspected drug use and dealing

Police officers have closed off a property in Tring where suspected drug deals and class A use is suspected to have taken place.

Members of the public are banned from entering a property in Eight Acres for a period of three months. This property is subject to a closure order and anyone caught inside the site will be committing a criminal offence and faces arrest.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says it received numerous reports of drug and anti-social behaviour issues linked to the address.

The police force was informed that class A drug deals and threatening behaviour and weapons had been spotted at the property.

Police officers obtained two warrants to raid the property twice in just six months, contraband suspected to be class A drugs were taken from the property. One arrest was made in connection with the searches and that investigation remains open, the police force has revealed.

Hertfordshire Constabulary’s closure order was approved at St Albans Magistrates' Court yesterday (25 February).

Community Safety Sergeant for Dacorum Chris Bignell said: “The activity linked to the address was having a hugely detrimental effect on the local community, many of whom were living in fear.

“We’ve worked to gather the necessary evidence and intelligence to close the address and provide some much-needed respite to residents.

“I hope this reassures the public that we do take action in these circumstances and serves as a warning to anyone involved in crime and anti-social behaviour that we will not hesitate to seek these orders and remove people from their homes where they are causing constant misery for others.

“If you have information about crime and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please don’t hesitate to report it to us. Every call is taken seriously and helps us to build up the evidence we need to take action.”

Information can be reported to the police force online, via its web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Residents can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.