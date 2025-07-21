Police search for man wanted on prison recall believed to be in Dacorum

Ben Wilde is wanted by the police

Police officers are searching for a wanted man with links to Dacorum.

Today, Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched a search appeal for Ben Wilde. He is 27 and wanted on recall to prison. According to police intelligence, the wanted man is likely to be in either Dacorum or Watford.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary added: “Anyone who sees Wilde, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org. For immediate sightings, call 999.”