Police release image appeal after burglary in Hemel Hempstead

Officers investigating a burglary in Hemel Hempstead town centre have released an image of man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

A laptop was stolen from a premises in Midland Road, Hemel Hempstead, between 2am and 3.15am on Friday (August 10).

If you recognise this person, or have any further information, please contact PCSO Daniel McManus via email to daniel.mcmanus@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/26031/18.

