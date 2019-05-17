Police release CCTV of man following commercial burglary in Hemel Hempstead

Police would like to speak to this man following a commercial burglary in Hemel Hempstead.

Between 6pm on Tuesday, April 30, and 6.50am the following day, offenders gained access to a portable cabin in Heath Lane and searched inside.

A DeWALT cordless drill and a laser tool were stolen.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Daniel McManus by emailing daniel.mcmanus@herts.pnn.police.uk, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/39029/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org