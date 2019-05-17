Police release CCTV of man following commercial burglary in Hemel Hempstead

editorial image

Police would like to speak to this man following a  commercial burglary in Hemel Hempstead.

Between 6pm on  Tuesday, April 30, and 6.50am the following day, offenders gained access to  a portable cabin in Heath Lane and searched inside.

A DeWALT cordless drill and a laser tool were stolen.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information that could  assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Daniel McManus by emailing daniel.mcmanus@herts.pnn.police.uk, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/39029/19.

You can also report  information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent  anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details via  their untraceable  online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org