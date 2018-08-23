Police release CCTV images following church burglary in Hemel Hempstead

Officers investigating a burglary at a church in Hemel Hempstead have released images of a man they would like to speak to for help with their enquiries.

A wooden collection box was stolen from St John’s Church in Station Road between 11.30am and 11.40am on Thurday (August 2).

Police want to speak to the man pictured

Officers would like to speak with the man pictured as he may have information which could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Daniel McManus via email to daniel.mcmanus@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/24675/18.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org