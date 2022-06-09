Kasey (left) and Logan (right) have gone missing.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace two teenagers who have gone missing from Hemel Hempstead.

Kasey, aged 13, was last seen at his home address at around 4pm on Tuesday (7 June).

He is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, with dark curly hair and brown eyes.

Kasey was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black jogging bottoms, and black and red trainers. He is believed to have a bicycle with him.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Logan, aged 13, was last seen in Heath Lane on Tuesday (7 June).

He has brown hair that is shaved at the sides and long on the top. He is of slim build and has blue eyes.

Logan was last seen wearing black trousers and a red Tommy Hilfiger puffer jacket.

If you have seen Kasey or Logan since they waswerereported missing or have information about where either has been, you can report information online here, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.