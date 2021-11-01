Police investigating thefts from Wilko in The Marlowes want to speak to these people

Officers investigating a series of thefts from Wilko in The Marlowes have released images of a man and a woman they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

The thefts, which occurred at the Hemel Hempstead shopping centre, were committed during September this year.

Among items taken were cleaning products, cosmetics and garden products.

Police are hoping to speak to these people

PC Attila Cseh, from the Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are keen to identify the two people pictured as we believe they may have information that could prove helpful to our investigation.

"If you know them, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

You can report information online, talk to one of our Force Communication Room operators via web chat or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/73019/21.