Police investigating circumstances around theft of 'distinctive' Nissan Navara pick-up truck in Hemel
Police have released images of the vehicle stolen from Hemel Hempstead as part of continuing investigations around the theft.
The silver Nissan Navara was taken from outside an address in Alexandra Road at around 9.30pm on Friday 3 May.
PC Carlie Berwick, who is investigating, said: “We’ve been conducting enquiries to try and trace the vehicle and are now in a position to release these images.
“It’s highly likely that the number plates have been changed but the vehicle itself is quite distinctive, with a black boot and a non-colour coded snug top canopy. The back step also had a rope tied around it.
“If you think you may have come across this vehicle, either parked up somewhere or being driven, please get in touch as any information could greatly assist our ongoing enquiries. Thank you.”
Any information can be reported to PC Berwick by emailing [email protected]
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/35136/24.
Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form online.