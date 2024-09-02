Police hunt wanted woman from Hemel Hempstead who failed to attend court hearing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hertfordshire Constabulary is searching for a wanted woman from Hemel Hempstead who failed to attend a court hearing.

Today (2 September), the police force has asked for the public’s help tracing Madeline Payne. She is 22, and residents are asked to call 999 if they see her.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees Payne, or has any information about her whereabouts, is asked to report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/98545/23.

“If you have seen her in the last few moments, please dial 999. Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.”