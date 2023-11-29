Police hunt wanted Tring man accused of coercive control and threatening to kill

Residents have been warned not to approach him

Police are searching for a wanted man from Tring who has been accused of a number of serious offences.

Today (29 November), Hertfordshire Constabulary has asked for the public’s help finding Frank Lane, 24, of Cheddington Lane.

He has been accused of threatening to kill someone, coercive control, stealing a vehicle, and criminal damage.

Frank Lane

Police have confirmed the 24-year-old has links to Surrey, Essex and Kent.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says anyone who has seen Lane, or has information on his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/94726/23.

Information can be submitted to the police force online or via its web chat.

Hertfordshire Constabulary adds, if you see him do not approach and call 999.