Police hunt wanted man who has links to Hemel Hempstead
Have you seen wanted Ebot Tambekong?
Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a wanted man with links to Hemel Hempstead.
Ebot Tambekong, 27, whose last known address is in Portnall Road, London, is wanted in connection with numerous offences, including assault and criminal damage.
He also has links to Hemel Hempstead.
Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to call Hertfordshire Police on 101 or report information online, quoting crime reference 41/69339/21.
Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.