Police hunt wanted man who has links to Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a wanted man with links to Hemel Hempstead.

Ebot Tambekong, 27, whose last known address is in Portnall Road, London, is wanted in connection with numerous offences, including assault and criminal damage.

He also has links to Hemel Hempstead.

Have you seen wanted Ebot Tambekong?

Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to call Hertfordshire Police on 101 or report information online, quoting crime reference 41/69339/21.