Police hunt wanted man suspected of stalking offences in Hemel Hempstead

An appeal has been launched to find a man suspected of committing a stalking offence in Hemel Hempstead.

On Sunday (16 June), Hertfordshire Constabulary launched a social media appeal to find Kadale Carew.

Carew, 29, is suspected of stalking and making malicious communications that are likely to cause distress or anxiety. His last known address was in Brixton.

