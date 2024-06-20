Police hunt wanted man suspected of stalking offences in Hemel Hempstead
An appeal has been launched to find a man suspected of committing a stalking offence in Hemel Hempstead.
On Sunday (16 June), Hertfordshire Constabulary launched a social media appeal to find Kadale Carew.
Carew, 29, is suspected of stalking and making malicious communications that are likely to cause distress or anxiety. His last known address was in Brixton.
A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you have information on his whereabouts, please report it by: Filling out our online reporting form.”