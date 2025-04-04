Police

Police officers are looking for the perpetrators who damaged a charity’s base within a supermarket in Tring.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is investigating an incident of criminal damage believed to have taken place between 8.45am on March 26 and 8.30am on March 27, at the Tesco Superstore in Tring.

It has been reported that damage was caused to the lock of the Salvation Army clothing bank during the incident at the shopping site on London Road.

Sergeant Andy Simms, who is investigating, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has information to get in touch.

“Were you in the area? Did you see what happened? Did you see suspicious activity? “Please get in touch if you think you can help. You can email me at [email protected] quoting crime reference 41/28917/25.”