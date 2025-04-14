Police hunt man from Hemel Hempstead wanted in connection with violent offence
Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched an urgent appeal asking for the public’s help locating Ben Smith.
Smith, 30, resides in Lomond Road, and is wanted in connection with a grievous bodily harm incident and two other criminal damage reports.
A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees Smith, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/33725/25.
“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org. For immediate sightings, call 999.”