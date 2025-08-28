Police hunt Hemel man wanted in connection with criminal damage, threats to kill and assault

Wanted Danny Tuffrey. Photo: Herts Police

Police are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating a man from Hemel Hempstead who is wanted in connection with serious offences.

Danny Tuffrey, aged 32 and whose last known address is in Hemel Hempstead, is wanted in connection with several offences including criminal damage, threats to kill and assault.

Anyone who sees Tuffrey, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online, speak to an operator in Herts Police’s Force Communications Room via their online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/81178/25.

If you have seen Tuffrey in the last few moments, please dial 999.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.