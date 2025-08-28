Police hunt Hemel man wanted in connection with criminal damage, threats to kill and assault

By Damien Lucas
Published 28th Aug 2025, 13:04 BST
Wanted Danny Tuffrey. Photo: Herts Policeplaceholder image
Wanted Danny Tuffrey. Photo: Herts Police
Police are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating a man from Hemel Hempstead who is wanted in connection with serious offences.

Danny Tuffrey, aged 32 and whose last known address is in Hemel Hempstead, is wanted in connection with several offences including criminal damage, threats to kill and assault.

Most Popular

Anyone who sees Tuffrey, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online, speak to an operator in Herts Police’s Force Communications Room via their online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/81178/25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have seen Tuffrey in the last few moments, please dial 999.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice