Police hunt for Hemel Hempstead man wanted in connection with assault and criminal damage
Police are appealing for help in locating Darren Gomm
Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating a wanted man in connection with assault and criminal damage.
They are searching for Darren Gomm, 35, whose last known address is in the Chaulden area of Hemel Hempstead.
He also has links to Chesham in Buckinghamshire.
Anyone who sees Darren, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via 101 or report information online quoting crime reference 41/82616/21.
Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the untraceable online form