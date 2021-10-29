Police hunt for Hemel Hempstead man wanted in connection with assault and criminal damage

Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating a wanted man in connection with assault and criminal damage.

They are searching for Darren Gomm, 35, whose last known address is in the Chaulden area of Hemel Hempstead.

He also has links to Chesham in Buckinghamshire.

Darren Gomm

Anyone who sees Darren, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via 101 or report information online quoting crime reference 41/82616/21.