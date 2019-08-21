Police dog helps arrest driver who rammed cop car in Hemel Hempstead Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police dog Tai helped officers arrest a driver after a car rammed into a police vehicle on the A41 near Hemel Hempstead. The canine cop was taken to the scene and found the driver of the vehicle hiding under one of the lorries in the lay by. Police dog Tai Man jailed for running drug-dealing network in Hemel Hempstead