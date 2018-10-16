Police appeal following theft in Berkhamsted

Police investigating a theft in Berkhamsted have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to for help with their enquiries.

At around 4.10pm on Friday, October 5 a cosmetics gift set was stolen from a pharmacy in the High Street.

Officers would like to speak with the person pictured as he may have information which could assist their enquiries.

