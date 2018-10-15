Police appeal following serious collision on the M1 near Hemel

A driver had to freed from his car and airlifted to hospital after a serious collision on the M1 southbound on Friday October 12.

The incident occurred at 1.50pm near to the entry slip road from junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead and the A414 and involved a white Renault HGV and a white Mercedes HGV. For reasons unknown at this time the Mercedes collided with the Renault from behind.

The 59 year old man driving the Renault was trapped and Fire and Rescue attended to free him from the vehicle. He was then airlifted to the Royal London Hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.

The 48 year old man from the Mercedes suffered minor injuries but didn’t need to go to hospital.

The northbound carriageway was closed for a time to allow the air ambulance to land. The Southbound carriageway was also closed and fully reopened at around 5.30pm.

Anyone who saw what happened or who saw either vehicle prior to the collision should call PC James Lodge from the Hertfordshire road policing unit by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 407 of 12th October.