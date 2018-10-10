Police appeal after theft of chainsaws in Tring

Police investigating the theft of tools, including chainsaws, are appealing for information and witnesses.

It happened between 4am and 5.30am this morning (Monday, October 8) outside an address in Icknield Way, Tring.

The offender(s) forced entry to a container holding a number of tools, before making off in the direction of Pitstone.

PC Billy Williams, who is investigating, said: “We are particularly keen to speak to any residents on Icknield Way who have CCTV cameras operating outside their homes.

“If you do, we would be grateful if you could download the footage and get in touch with us as soon as possible, as you may have captured the offenders’ suspicious activity.

“We are equally interested in speaking to you if you saw or heard anything in the area between the times stated. If you think you can help, please email me on billy.williams@herts.pnn.police.uk, call me on the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report, quoting reference ISR 67 of October 8.”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.