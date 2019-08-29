Police appeal after man exposes himself to passers-by in Hemel Hempstead

Police investigating two indecent exposures in Hemel Hempstead are trying to trace a jogger who may have witnessed what happened.

Both incidents occurred in Piccotts End Lane; the first at around 7.30am on Monday, July 29 and the second at around 9.30am on Tuesday, July 30.

News

On both occasions, a man reportedly exposed himself to female passers-by.

PC Lauren Eifert, from the Constabulary’s Case Investigation Team, said: “We are currently linking the incidents and have been carrying out enquiries to try and trace the suspect.

"It has come to light that a man was jogging in the area at the time of the first incident and we would like to trace this person, as he may have seen what happened. If this was you, please get in contact.

“I’d also be keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in the area in recent weeks. Any information at all could greatly assist our enquiries.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/68992/19.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.