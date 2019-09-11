Police appeal after Land Rover hits elderly pedestrian in Hemel Hempstead

Officers investigating a serious collision in Hemel Hempstead are appealing for witnesses.

Just before 8am on Saturday, September 7, an elderly male pedestrian was struck by a black Land Rover Discovery in Figtree Hill, causing him serious injuries.

The incident took place in Figtree Hill

He sustained a pelvic fracture, as well as severe lacerations to his legs and arms. He was taken to Watford General Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police constable Lee Wilkinson said: “If you were in the area and witnessed the collision, please get in touch. If you were in the area around the same time, and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please review the footage and contact us if you believe you have anything which may assist us.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Wilkinson directly via lee.wilkinson@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 171 of 7 September.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.