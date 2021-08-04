Pitstone owners distraught as determined thieves spend more than an hour overcoming security measures protecting motorhome

Determined thieves took more than an hour to overcome a number of security devices protecting a motorhome as they stole the vehicle from outside a Pitstone property.

The distinctive Etrusco motorhome was taken from Rushden Furlong in the village between 2am and 3.30am on Friday, July 30.

The motorhome has grey and brown horizontal stripes, air con on the roof, an awning, a bike rack and a small dent in garage door. The registration is CU70 EDL.

Have you seen stolen motorhome?

The owners of the motorhome bought it earlier this year and are now appealing for the public's help in tracking it down.

The couple, who we agreed not to name, said: "It is 7.4m long and 3.3m high with black wing mirrors and the Etrusco logo is clear on the front.

"These A class models have only been in the country for two years and there are less than 200 right hand drive models in the UK. It’s also huge!

"Neighbours' CCTV show three men arriving in a silver BMW at 2.11am on Friday, July 30, and taking more than an hour to get through all the security devices including a wheel clamp and shunting a car out of the way before driving the moho away at 3.22am through Ivinghoe and along the Tring Leighton Buzzard road.

"The Moho and car are seen in convoy, they part company at the Cheddington turn off.

"The BMW turns left down Station Road disabling the tracker at St Giles Church Path at 3.34am. The motorhome doesn’t go down Station Road but continues up the Leighton Buzzard Road northbound.

"During the process, the thieves car leaves our house just after 3am with two men and returns seven minutes later so maybe they had another car/ van parked up the road .

"When they finally got into it, one man drove it away, another took their BMW and the third one was left here. We got it at the end of the January for £65,000, we haven't even used it yet.

"We had been living in it while the house was getting done up. We planned to go away this Thursday, so the tank was full. Any information however small gratefully received."

Thames Valley Police are investigating the theft.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We received a report that a motorhome was stolen in the early hours of Friday morning from outside a property in Rushden Furlong, Pitstone.