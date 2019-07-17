Pensioner assaulted and robbed near Berkhamsted

Detectives investigating a robbery in Northchurch, near Berkhamsted, are appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident occurred in the High Street, at around 3.15pm on Saturday, July 13.

A victim, a man aged in his early 70s, was walking along the road when he was approached by a man who pushed him onto a grass verge.

Another man standing nearby then told the offender to take the victim’s Seiko watch, which he did.

The two offenders ran off into The Meads where it is believed they got into a blue vehicle, possibly an N-reg Ford Fiesta.

The first suspect, who pushed the victim, is described as a black male, aged in his late teens to early 20s, of slim build, around 6ft 1in tall, with black hair in ringlets. He was wearing a black jacket and light beige trousers.

The second is described as a light skinned male, aged in his late teens, of medium build and around 5ft 4in tall. He had short, light brown hair and was wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Laura Brine, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully the victim was not seriously injured during the incident but he did sustain bruises and grazes, as well as pain in his shoulder, while trying to defend himself. His rucksack and T-shirt were also ripped.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have captured dash cam footage in the area around the time, to please get in touch. Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Brine via email to laura.brine@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/63675/19.