A woman suffered facial injuries following a verbal altercation in Hemel Hempstead.

Police were called at 1.47am on November 4 to reports of an alleged disturbance involving people who are known to each other outside an address in Roseheath, Hemel.

> A 27-year-old woman from Chesham, Buckinghamshire, has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH) and released under investigation