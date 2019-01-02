OAP had £300 taken from bank account after purse theft in Apsley

Police want to speak to this man, pictured, after a woman in her 70s had her purse stolen in Apsley.

It happened at Sainsbury’s in London Road between 11am and midday on Wednesday, November 28.

The victim returned her trolley to the bay after she had finished shopping and went to put the £1 used to borrow the trolley back in her purse, but after looking in her handbag she discovered it was gone.

A short time later, £300 was withdrawn from her account. The victim has since had this reimbursed.

PCSO Jake Smith said: “We are keen to speak to the man pictured as we believe he was in the area at the time and may have information which could help progress our investigation.”

If you recognise him, or have any further information, please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/60855/18. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to a call operator in the force communications room via online web chat.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.