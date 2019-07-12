Nine arrested after crack down on robberies in Bedford

Police have arrested nine people in 11 days in connection with various robbery offences across Bedford.

The force has a dedicated operation – Operation Darlaw - which targets robberies in Bedford and has achieved significant success in the past 11 days.

News

Thanks to the vigilance of the officers and the dedicated investigators who have worked together on the operation, the force has detained nine people.

Chief Inspector Rachael Glendenning, who leads Operation Darlaw, said: “We won’t tolerate these kinds of offences and we remain dedicated to protecting our communities from violent offenders. Hopefully the recent arrests sends a clear message that we will catch anyone who is up to no good, or who intends to commit crime in the Bedford area.

“Additionally we continue to encourage the public to come forward with reports of suspicious behaviour and report them to us.”

If you have any concerns about suspicious behaviour in your area, please contact police on 101 or by visiting the force’s online reporting centre.