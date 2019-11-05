New strategy to tackle youth crime across Hertfordshire

News

fearless.org is a digital platform, unveiled by the Hertfordshire Safeguarding Children Partnership (HSCP) this week as part of the county’s Serious Violence Strategy to tackle youth crime.

The 24/7 website is a safe and anonymous service for young people to report crime or pass on crucial information which could prevent a young person being injured or killed.

As well as enabling anonymous third party reporting of incidents such as knife crime, the website provides a wealth of non-judgemental information and advice about crime and criminality.

Cllr Teresa Heritage, cabinet member for children, young people and families, said: “The Hertfordshire Safeguarding Children Partnership is delighted to launch this vital information hub which we hope will make our young people and communities safer.

“All too often young people are deterred from speaking out about crime as they may not feel confident in approaching a trusted adult. Fearless enables them to be just that – fearless about reporting criminal activity, as their identity will remain anonymous.

“It is not a substitute for existing safeguarding referral processes but is aimed at those young people who may not otherwise reach out for help or access services.”