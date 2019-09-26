New scrutiny of rape allegations that do not go to court

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd is to look at greater scrutiny of rape allegations that don’t get to court - as part of a drive to make sure the crimes are reported and prosecuted.

Mr Lloyd believes the low prosecution rate - teamed with practices such as removing a victim’s mobile phone - could have an impact on whether victims come forward.

And now he is to consider a ‘rape scrutiny panel’ in Hertfordshire, where there would be scrutiny of cases that did not progress - either because there was judged to be no crime committed or it did not meet the threshold for charges.

He believes scrutiny panels can provide insight into the effectiveness of police investigations, as well as identifying ways the management and investigation of cases could be improved.

And he has committed to looking at how similar panels work elsewhere and whether they should be introduced in Hertfordshire.

Speaking at a meeting of the Police and Crime Panel on Thursday (September 19), Mr Lloyd acknowledged that the crime can be “really difficult to prove beyond reasonable doubt”.

And he says he is encouraged by the increasing number of victims that are coming forward to report the crime.

But he says he’s is particularly concerned by the number of cases that are passed to the Criminal Prosecution Service (CPS) by the police - but which aren’t then progressed.

Last year (2017/18) Hertfordshire Police referred 56 allegations of rape to the CPS - but the decision was taken not to charge in 21 of those cases.

Of the 34 that were taken to a court, 27 led to a conviction.

Mr Lloyd accepted the CPS have to have a bar in terms of whether there is a case to answer - but he suggests that bar is being set too high.

And he added that the CPS are almost getting to a ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ barrier, before deciding to proceed.

“I think there should be a level of ‘is there a case to answer’ rather than ‘is it proven’,” said Mr Lloyd.

“They would argue that that’s the level they need to go to - but I would argue with that.”

And he says: “I am really concerned that as people find out the really low level of conviction of rape, people who have been victims of crime will think, ‘is it worth going through this if they are not going to get a conviction?’.

“I think there is a danger brave people won’t talk.

Meanwhile Mr Lloyd also points to the practice of taking away mobile phones as part of an investigation, as deterring victims from coming forward.

“The whole issue around taking people’s mobile phones and getting that data from them is another thing that I think means people don’t come forward,” he said.

“I think there’s a fall-off of the number of people wishing to come forward. I think it will get worse if we don’t get that bit right.

“I certainly wouldn’t want to give my phone up for several months - and if I were a vulnerable person I would worry about what things may be taken from my phone as well as useful information.

“I think we need to get it right.”

According to data from Hertfordshire for 2017/18 the police referred 56 allegations of rape to the Crown Prosecution Service.

But, following that referral to the CPS, charges were made in just 35 of those incidents - with 21 cases proceeding no further. And once in court 28 of those charges led to successful convictions.

Mr Lloyd made the remarks during a discussion about his draft ‘community safety and criminal justice plan’ at a meeting of the Hertfordshire Police and Crime Panel on Thursday (September 19).

In that plan he states: “I am keen to introduce more transparency and scrutiny into the system in order to drive improvements in rape outcomes and improve public confidence.

“By scrutinising rape case files where it has been judged that no crime has been committed, or which were said not to have achieved the required threshold for charging of rape cases, can help to provide an insight into the effectiveness of the police investigation and identify lessons-learned for the future management and investigation of cases.

“I will undertake a review of ‘rape scrutiny panels’ in operation across the country to better understand the role that one could play in driving improvements in Hertfordshire.”