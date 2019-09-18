New bobbies on the beat in Hemel Hempstead

Two new police officers have hit the beat in Hemel Hempstead.

PC Corey Siriwardana and PC Tom Taylor are part of a 15-strong intake who officially joined the force on Tuesday (September 17).

They have all completed a 16-week training course, which included a mixture of classroom-based and practical sessions, covering topics including law and powers, personal safety and dealing with volatile situations, first aid, and safeguarding vulnerable victims.

PC Corey Siriwardana, who is a former British Transport Police PCSO, said: “It has been a pleasure working with all members of my intake through ups and downs during our testing training period.

“I’m looking forward to starting on area and making a difference in the community.”

More information on careers in policing is available online:

· Police Officers - www.hertspolicecareers.co.uk/police-officers

· Candidates for the accelerated detective constables programme - https://www.herts.police.uk/Apply/Work-for-us/Accelerated-detective-constable-programme/Accelerated-detective-constable-programme

· Police Community Support Officers - www.hertspolicepcso.co.uk

· Special Constables – www.hertspolicespecials.co.uk

· Communications Operators (working in the force communications room) - www.hertspolicecareers.co.uk/communications-operators