New bobbies on the beat in Hemel Hempstead

Two new police officers have hit the beat in Hemel Hempstead.

PC Corey Siriwardana and PC Tom Taylor are part of a 15-strong intake who officially joined the force on Tuesday (September 17).

They have all completed a 16-week training course, which included a mixture of classroom-based and practical sessions, covering topics including law and powers, personal safety and dealing with volatile situations, first aid, and safeguarding vulnerable victims.

PC Corey Siriwardana, who is a former British Transport Police PCSO, said: “It has been a pleasure working with all members of my intake through ups and downs during our testing training period.

“I’m looking forward to starting on area and making a difference in the community.”

