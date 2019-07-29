Murder investigation in Flamstead: Manhunt for 64-year-old

A woman’s body has been found at an address in Flamstead, sparking a murder investigation.

Police have named a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident as Brian Coote, aged 64, from High Street, Flamstead.

Officers believe he is with his beige Toyota Rav 4, which has the registration number GR53 OCJ.

Police were called at 7.45pm on Saturday (July 27) to report concern for the welfare of a woman in High Street, Flamstead.

Officers attended the village and forced entry to an address where they sadly discovered the 71-year-old’s body.

She had suffered fatal injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem is due to take place today.

If you believe you have seen Mr Coote, or he has made contact with you, do not approach him and instead contact police immediately on 01707 355666, quoting Operation Tornado.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen his vehicle.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org