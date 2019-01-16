MISSING WOMAN UPDATE: Image released of Luz Margory Isaza Villegas’ missing mobile phone case in Hemel Hempstead

Police have released a photo of a phone case similar to the missing one owned by missing Luz Margory Isaza Villegas from Hemel Hempstead.

Luz’s white iPhone 6, which is believed to be in a transparent phone case with blue glitter (pictured), and her beige, medium-sized handbag are both still missing.

Luzs missing handbag

Luz Margory Isaza Villegas, aged 50, was last seen by neighbours in the early afternoon of Saturday (January 12) at her home in Hemel Hempstead and last spoke to a family member on the phone just before 3.20pm the same day.

It is believed that Luz may be in the Hemel Hempstead or Berkhamsted area. Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and continue to search the area.

If you have seen Luz since she was reported missing or have information about where she might have been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 679 of January 13.

If you believe you are with Luz now or have seen her in the last few moments please call 999 immediately.

Missing Luz Margory Isaza Villegas

> A 55-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.