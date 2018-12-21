Men steal £300 from elderly woman in distraction theft in Hemel Hempstead

Two thieves stole £300 from an elderly woman’s bank account after distracting her at a cash machine in Hemel Hempstead.

It happened at Tesco, Jarmans Park in Hemel Hempstead just after 13.15pm on Thursday, December 6.

Do you know this man?

The victim, a woman in her 80s, was attempting to withdraw money from the cash machine when she was approached by a male who tried to help her.

Her bank card subsequently become stuck and the male attempted to help her retrieve the card.

The female got her card back and when she got home, she noticed that £300 had been withdrawn from her bank account.

PCSO Jake Smith, who is investigating, said: “I am keen to identify the two males pictured as we believe they were in the area at the time of the offence and may have information that could help progress our enquiry.

Do you know this man?

“If you know them, or have any further information that could assist us, please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/63378/18, or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report”

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. For over 30 years, Crimestoppers has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.