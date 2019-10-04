Men jailed after six-week spree of burglaries, attempted burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles, across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes

Three men have been sentenced after a string of 46 burglaries, attempted burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles, across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes.

The trio, all from Dunstable, committed the offences between September 11, 2018, and October 26, 2018.

These offences took place in Berkhamsted, Codicote, Letchworth Garden City, Harpenden, Whitwell, Dunstable, Luton, Houghton Regis, Westoning, Redbourn, Maulden, Markyate, Aspley Guise, Woburn, Silsoe, Lower Stondon and Cranfield.

The majority of the offences were burglaries or attempted burglaries of small business premises and small shops, in rural locations.

There was also the theft of motor vehicles in the West Midlands that were then used to commit the burglaries.

Following an investigation by the specialist investigation team, all three defendants were arrested and subsequently pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle during a hearing at Luton Crown Court and outlined which of the 46 offences they had individually played a part in.

They were sentenced on Friday, September 27. Lequan Bennett, 20 of High Street North, was sentenced to three years and nine months in a young offenders’ institute.

Kamil Tunnicliffe, 21, of Ridgeway Avenue, was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Alfie Devlin, of Suncote Avenue, who was 17 at the time of the offences being committed, but is now 18, was sentenced to a two-year community order, 150 hours community service, and electronic monitoring for nine months, with a curfew.

Detective Sergeant Mick West, of the specialist investigation team, said: “These men committed a large number of crimes in a short space of time. We are pleased that they pleaded guilty and with the sentences they have subsequently received.

“The burglaries themselves were committed in a very unsophisticated manner, with the offenders smashing through windows or using tools such as crowbars to force open front doors to the shops and business premises.

“In the majority of crimes the cost to repair the damage caused far outweighed the value of the items stolen.”