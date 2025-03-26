A man who made millions selling other peoples’ homes, in Hertfordshire and other places, has admitted to committing 31 fraud offences.

Anopkumar Maudhoo, will be sentenced for crimes including fraud, money laundering, and having false identity documents.

Maudhoo, who used several aliases such as ‘Vincent Lebeouf’, was found by detectives to be running a large-scale fraud operation.

Victims were offered investment opportunities to purchase supposedly repossessed properties or land earmarked for redevelopment.

He bought a speedboat with the victims' money

However, a regional police operation discovered the properties were not subject to repossession proceedings and the genuine owners were unaware of the fraudulent sales.

Maudhoo, 45, of Wapping, London, was arrested after the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) authorised a number of raids in Central London and Hertfordshire in September 2024.

Detectives proved that he was using companies in his control to create the impression he had unique access to repossessed and liquidated properties and was able to expedite their onward sale.

When victims suspected something dodgy was afoot, ERSOU says he would exchange messages with himself using different aliases and devices, pretending to be a point of escalation within his business or a contact in the planning or conveyancing process.

One of 20 vehicles seized by the police

Investigators found that Maudhoo would use various excuses to bide himself time, such as ‘waiting for bridging loans to come through’ or blaming delays with banks.

Police investigators discovered he had amassed £8.5m in personal wealth as a result of the fraudulent sales. It was uncovered that he bought property, high value cars, and was enjoying living a lavish lifestyle.

He also purchased a collection of more than 20 personalised number plates which mimicked his different identities.

Evidence uncovered by investigators suggested he had orchestrated the illicit sale of 75 buildings or development plots since 2021, with victims located across North London, Hertfordshire and Essex.

During their investigation police seized a speedboat and 19 high-value cars, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Aston Martins and several others. ERSOU adds that £15,000 in cash was retrieved during the warrants, along with 14 sets of false identity documents for several aliases of different nationalities. Digital devices were also found, which helped investigators uncover a vast, complex and highly organised scheme.

It was after his arrest that and the establishment of his legitimate identity, detectives uncovered a plethora of other false names including Pascal Burns, Yusef Khan, and Vicenzo Conte. They also found that he had been due to be deported to Mauritius in 2010.

He was initially charged with six counts of fraud by false representation, however as ERSOU’s investigators delved deeper and more details were established, further charges were added.

Maudhoo initially admitted 31 offences, including money laundering and fraud, and at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court today (Wednesday), it was agreed that a further charge relating to a mobile phone found in a prison cell will lie on file.

At the same hearing Maudhoo admitted a further 45 offences that were ‘taken into consideration’, which related to further scams of a similar nature.

He is due to appear before the same court for sentencing on June 30.

The regional policing unit is also using the Proceeds of Crime Act legislation to identify assets which could be sold to compensate victims.

Detective Inspector Damian Barlow, from ERSOU's Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), said: “The scale of Maudhoo’s offending is truly shocking, and what stood out as we pieced together this investigation is that he paid absolutely no regard to those he was defrauding. Put simply, he was purely focussed on taking victims’ cash and using it to fund his lavish lifestyle.

“Our investigation has involved hours and hours of work as our teams picked through Maudhoo’s lies and attempted coverups.

“Victims in this case have lost significant sums of money, in some cases in excess of a million pounds, and we are continuing to work to ensure all of his assets are located, brought under police control, and used to repay those who Maudhoo targeted.”