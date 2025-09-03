Man who made £8.5m selling Hertfordshire properties he did not own is jailed

A man who made millions selling properties he did not own, including houses in Hertfordshire, has been jailed for 10 years.

A wide-scale police operation has led to Anopkumar Maudhoo being convicted of committing large scale fraud which had earned him an estimated £8.5 million.

A specialist regional policing unit has revealed that Maudhoo used several aliases to offer people fake investment opportunities.

The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit discovered that the fraudster offered people chances to invest in supposedly repossessed properties, or the re-development of plots of land.

Southwark Crown Court heard that these were not subject to repossession proceedings and the genuine owners were unaware of the fraudulent sales.

Maudhoo, 46, from Wapping, was sentenced at the court on Friday following the ERSOU investigation.

At a previous court hearing Maudhoo had admitted to 31 charges of fraud, with a further 45 offences ‘taken into consideration’ relating to further scams of a similar nature.

Specialist police officers arrested the Wapping man in September 2024, after they obtained warrants to raid properties in Central London and Hertfordshire.

Detectives established that he had used companies under his control to create the impression he had unique access to repossessed and liquidated properties. They found that when victims raised concerns, Maudhoo would exchange messages with himself using different aliases and devices, creating a fictional paper trail by pretending he was liaising with a point of escalation within his business or a contact in the planning or conveyancing process.

ERSOU has now revealed that he had orchestrated the illicit sale of 75 buildings or development plots since 2021, linked to fake projects in Hertfordshire, north London, and Essex.

During raids of properties linked to Maudhoo, the police seized a speedboat at St Catherine’s Dock in London, along with 19 high-value cars, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Aston Martins.

Officers also found identity documents for several aliases including Vincent Lebeouf, Pascal Burns, Yusef Khan, and Hamid Khan, and discovered that he had been due for deportation to Mauritius in 2010.

ERSOU says Maudhoo made in excess of £8.5 million through fraudulent sales and he lived a lavish lifestyle as a result.

Detective Inspector Damian Barlow, from ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), said: “Maudhoo went to great lengths to cover his tracks and hide his true identity, causing untold harm to a high number of unsuspecting victims. He was purely motivated by greed, using the proceeds to fund his own lifestyle.

“This was a complex investigation which involved our teams poring through evidence to piece together the sophisticated criminality that had been taking place – the further we delved, the more offences we uncovered.

“It’s a fantastic result that Maudhoo will now be spending an extended period behind bars, and we’ve already turned our attention to identifying any further assets that could be used to repay his victims."

The regional crime unit advises that more information on reporting financial crime can be found on its website.

ERSOU also confirmed that Maudhoo is subject to the UK’s first INTERPOL Silver Notice, which facilitates locating, identifying, and obtaining information about laundered assets such as properties, vehicles, financial accounts and businesses.