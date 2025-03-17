Man taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after A41 collision in Berkhamsted near Bucks junction

By James Lowson
Published 17th Mar 2025, 13:13 BST
Policeplaceholder image
Police
A man has been taken to hospital after he suffered ‘serious injuries’ during a collision on the A41.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that a collision involving a black Land Rover Velar and a pedestrian took place at around 5.50am today.

The collision took place on the A41 southbound, prior to the junction for Chesham.

Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that the pedestrian is a man in his 30s who was rushed to hospital for treatment on the ‘serious injuries’ he suffered.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and remains in custody, the police force adds.

A road closure was authorised while emergency responders attended the incident and both sides of the carriageway remain shut to the public.

Sergeant Luke Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

“Did you see what happened, or witness anything before the collision? If you have dash cam footage in relation to the incident, please upload this at: herts.police.uk/dashcamupload.”

Information can also be reported to the police online, via their web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, and quoting Op Monaco.

