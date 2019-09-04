Man suffers fractured jaw after attack outside Hemel nightclub

Police investigating an assault outside a Hemel Hempstead nightclub are appealing for witnesses and information.

The victim was standing with a large group of people, opposite Redz Bar, Old Street before one of the group punched him in the face.

Do you recognise this man?

Several other members of the group then became involved.

The victim then left the scene, walking off in the direction of The Marlowes shopping centre, whilst the suspects fled in the direction of Fletcher Way.

He sustained two fractures to his jaw as a result of the assault.

It happened at around 4am on Sunday, July 14.

Detective Constable Katie Stevens, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries into this incident since it occurred and have recently acquired further CCTV footage.

“We appreciate that the image quality is very poor, however it may jog someone’s memory if they were there on the night of the assault. We have a duty to follow up every line of enquiry in order to provide the victim with the best possible service.

“If you were in the area and believe that you witnessed the incident taking place, or know anyone involved, please email me onkatherine.stevens@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/65436/19.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat atherts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.