Man suffers fractured cheek bone during road rage incident in Hemel Hempstead

An out-of-hand altercation involving men in Hemel Hempstead resulted in one individual suffering a fractured cheek bone, police have confirmed.

On Saturday (21 September), between 1.40pm and 1.50pm, the drivers of a black Volvo XC90 and a Silver Vauxhall Corsa, got aggravated with one another.

They were moving along the Link Road from Leighton Buzzard Road, in the direction of Redbourn Road.

Hertfordshire Constabulary police officers have been told that the driver of the Black Volvo XC90 was continually brake checking the other driver. Brake checking is described as the act when one driver hits the brakes quickly to force the driver of the vehicle behind to slam theirs too.

Police

When the two vehicles reached the two Shenley Road junctions, near to the Mellings, the black Volvo stopped in front of the silver Vauxhall Corsa.

It has been claimed that the male driver of the Volvo then approached the driver of the Corsa and assaulted him. Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the attack left the victim with a fractured cheek bone.

Another man stepped in to stop the assault and at this point a second offender is believed to have got out of the Volvo XC90 and got involved.

Investigating officer PC Jake Smith said: “This was a nasty incident in which the victim sustained a fractured cheek bone. We are trying to trace a man who

intervened at the time and anyone else who saw the incident or who was driving in the area and had a dash cam in operation at the time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Smith via email.

Information can also be reported to the police online, and by using its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/79277/24.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.