Man suffered fractured jaw during assault outside bar in Hemel Hempstead Old Town High Street

Did you see a man get punched in the face and suffer a fractured jaw outside Redz Bar in Hemel Hempstead?

The incident took place on Old Town High Street at around 4am, on Sunday, July 14.

The victim was standing with a large group of people before one of the group punched him in the face. Several other members of the group then became involved.

The victim then left the scene, walking off in the direction of The Marlowes shopping centre, whilst the suspects fled in the direction of Fletcher Way.

Anyone with information should email katherine.stevens@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/65436/19.