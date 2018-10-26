Man ‘seriously’ injured after three-vehicle collision in Hemel Hempstead

A man suffered serious injuries following a collision between three vehicles on Bennetts End Road last night (Thursday).

Police were called at 8.44pm to the report a crash alongside fire and ambulance services.

A man in his 20s, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries are now not believed to be life-threatening.

Another man suffered slight injuries as a result.

If anyone witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police, they should please call 101 quoting ISR 776 of October 25.