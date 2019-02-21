Man pleads guilty to stealing handbags from housing complex in Hemel Hempstead

A 50-year-old man has pleaded guilty to carrying out two theft offences at a sheltered housing complex in Hemel Hempstead.

Daniel Hyland, of no fixed address, entered the complex in Chapel Street on two occasions and stole handbags.

Crime news

He appeared at Luton Crown Court on February 18 where he pleaded guilty to the following charges:

- Entering a flat within a sheltered housing complex in Chapel Street as a trespasser on January 16 and stealing a handbag and £15 in cash.

- Entering a flat within a sheltered housing complex in Chapel Street as a trespasser on January 19 and stealing a handbag and £45 in cash.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Luton Crown Court on March 18 for sentencing.