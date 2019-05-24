Man pleads guilty to stealing car from driveway in Hemel Hempstead

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing a BMW from outside a home in the early hours of Wednesday (May 22) after officers quickly tracked him down.

The victim was letting his dog out at around 4am when he noticed his car being reversed off his driveway in Latimer Close.

Police were called and told that the vehicle was fitted with a tracker.

Just over 30 minutes later officers had traced the car to Hogg End Lane in Hemel Hempstead and quickly arrested the offender.

Vaidotas Vaitekunas, aged 48, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday, May 23) where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear for sentencing at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, May 30.

Detective Constable Karen Warner said: "This is a great example of officers using the latest technology and responding quickly to apprehend an offender, while also ensuring the victim's vehicle was returned to him".