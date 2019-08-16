Man jailed for running drug-dealing network in Hemel Hempstead

A drug dealer who led a county lines drug network in Hemel Hempstead has been jailed for four and a half years.

Palitey Faye, 22, was arrested after police stormed a property in Coleridge Crescent, Hemel Hempstead in June.

Officers discovered cocaine in the address with an estimated value of more than £12,000.

Faye, 22, of Southborough Road, London, appeared at Luton Crown Court on August 7, where he was sentenced to four and a half years for possession with intent to supply class A drug (crack cocaine) after pleading guilty.

PC Rob Harlow from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operational Support Group, said: “We continue to target those who are involved in county lines drug dealing. These criminals set up their operations in our towns and bring violence, drugs and crime into our communities.

"Young and vulnerable people are often the ones who suffer the most, being drawn into criminal activities, drugs and even sexual exploitation.

“We have made a significant impact on the county lines networks operating in Hertfordshire over the last year, disrupting gang activities and seizing large quantities of drugs and cash during these operations."

County Lines is the name given to describe drug dealing, which involves criminal networks from urban areas expanding their activities into smaller towns and rural areas.

It often involves the exploitation of children, as gangs use young people and those with mental health or addiction problems to transport drugs and money.

These gangs establish a base in the location they are targeting, often taking over the homes of local vulnerable adults by force or coercion in a practice referred to as ‘cuckooing’.

PC Harlow added: “We continue to work with partners to raise awareness of county lines among young people, parents, teachers and other members of the community to help protect the vulnerable and prevent them from being pulled into this kind of activity.”

If you suspect that a property in your area is being used for criminal activity or you believe that someone you know is being exploited or coerced into crime, please contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

If you are part of a gang or believe you are being coerced or exploited by criminal gang members you can get help and advice at fearless.org, which provides non-judgemental advice and allows you to give information 100% anonymously.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.