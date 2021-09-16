A 75-year-old man has been jailed for historical sexual offences committed against children in Dacorum.

Lawrence Burman, of Beck Side, Hibaldstow, Lincolnshire, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, September 10, a spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said in a statement. He had previously pleaded guilty to four counts from several decades ago of gross indecency against a child and two counts of indecent assault against a child.

The court heard how Burman used to work as a lorry driver for a firm in Hemel Hempstead.

Court news

Detective Constable Laura Chillingworth, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Historic Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “Burman arrogantly believed he would get away with his actions, thinking his victims would never reveal what happened to them.

"However, their courage in coming forward meant he did have to face the consequences of what he did all those years ago.

“On arrest, he denied the allegations and claimed his victims were lying, but later pleaded guilty to all charges.

“Child victims of sexual abuse never forget what happened to them. They have to learn to live with it, but understandably it often has a hugely negative impact on their self-esteem and their mental health.

“I hope the conclusion of this investigation and its outcome finally gives all three of them a sense of closure on the past.”

Burman was sentenced to 12 months in prison and will be on licence on his release.

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support.

The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them.

To contact Herts SARC, call the 24/7 helpline on 0808 178 4448 or email [email protected]et.